Trivino fired a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and striking out one to earn the save in the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Trivino hasn't allowed any earned runs in his last five appearances, and only two runs in his last 14.1 innings. The 29-year-old hasn't blown a save since May 31 and he's 18-for-20 in save opportunities this year. He carries a solid 1.88 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 47 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.