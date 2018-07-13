Athletics' Lou Trivino: Notches fourth save
Trivino picked up the save Thursday with a clean inning highlighted by two strikeouts against the Astros.
Trivino got the call in the ninth after getting each of the last two days off. He responded with a shutdown, 14-pitch inning that included four swinging strikes. Trivino continues to be a dominant reliever with elite ratios (1.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP) that brings the added bonus of notching the occasional win or save.
