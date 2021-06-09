Trivino saved Tuesday's 5-2 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing no runs and one hit in the ninth inning.

Called on to protect a three-run lead, Trivino induced a David Peralta fly out after allowing a Pavin Smith infield single with two outs to secure his ninth save of the season. Oakland has employed a two-headed approach at the end of games this season with Trivino and Jake Diekman, though Trivino has recorded the team's last three saves and appears to be manager Bob Melvin's top choice currently.