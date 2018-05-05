Athletics' Lou Trivino: Notches second win of season
Trivino (2-0) fired a scoreless 1.2 innings in a win over the Orioles on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.
The young right-hander was extremely efficient despite allowing a pair of baserunners, getting six outs on just 12 pitches. Trivino allowed his first earned run two appearances ago versus the Mariners, but he's bounced back with 2.2 scoreless frames across his subsequent pair of outings. Factoring in Friday's performance, Trivino's ERA is down to a minuscule 0.93.
