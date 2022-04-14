Trivino earned the save against Tampa Bay on Wednesday by pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed one hit and one walk.

Trivino wasn't overpowering in the outing, as he threw only 10 of 18 pitches for strikes and didn't pick up any punchouts. He retired the first two hitters he faced but then found himself in trouble after yielding a single and a walk to the following two batters. However, the right-hander was able to escape with the save by getting Wander Franco to foul out to end the game. This was Trivino's third appearance of the season and the first in which he didn't allow any runs to score. His ability to convert the save Wednesday is a positive, but it doesn't mask the fact that he has looked shaky in the early part of the campaign.