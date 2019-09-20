Play

According to manager Bob Melvin, Trivino has been dealing with an oblique and rib injury after "taking a spill" a week ago, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Trivino hasn't pitched since Saturday against Texas, and this injury explains why. Melvin did note that his right-hander has been feeling better in recent days, though his availability for Friday's matchup remains in question.

