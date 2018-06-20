Athletics' Lou Trivino: On five-appearance scoreless streak
Trivino (4-1), who fired two perfect innings in which he recorded two strikeouts in a win over the Padres on Tuesday, has pitched 6.1 scoreless frames over his last five appearances.
The 26-year-old right-hander also sports a 6:0 K:BB over that span while allowing just two hits. Trivino has called on in a variety of scenarios during that stretch, as evidenced by his two holds, one save and one victory in that sample. Outside of a couple of stumbles, Trivino has proven to be one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted bullpen assets, as he now boasts a 1.57 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 28.2 innings.
