Athletics' Lou Trivino: Optioned back to Triple-A
Trivino was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, David Adler of MLB.com reports.
Trivino's initial major-league stint was brief but auspicious, as he fired four scoreless frames over back-to-back outings while recording six strikeouts. The 26-year-old right-hander had been just as effective with the Sounds before his callup, as he'd racked up eight whiffs and a save over 4.1 perfect innings across three appearances.
