Athletics' Lou Trivino: Pair of stumbles in recent outings
Trivino has been charged with two blown saves and allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings in his last three appearances.
The normally dominant right-hander had yielded just two earned runs across his first 15 trips to the mound heading into an appearance against the Indians last Friday. Trivino surrendered an earned run on two hits and a walk in that outing, and three days later, he was touched up by the Mariners for three more on two hits and two walks over an inning. Trivino does have eight holds on the season and offers fantasy owners plenty in the way of strikeouts (9.2 K/9), but the pair of recent stumbles has bumped his ERA up from 1.13 to 2.75.
