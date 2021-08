Trivino recorded the save Friday against the Giants after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, giving up one hit.

Trivino allowed a two-out single to Alex Dickerson, but he closed things out on a groundout from Wilmer Flores while needing just 10 pitches (eight strikes) to get the job done. He now has 21 saves on the season and extended his streak of scoreless appearances to 10 games, a span in which he has recorded five saves as well.