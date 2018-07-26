Athletics' Lou Trivino: Picks up eighth win
Trivino (8-1) was credited with the win Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning with a strikeout against the Rangers.
Trivino sent the Rangers down in order in the eighth inning, then was the beneficiary of Oakland's ninth-inning comeback to nab the win. The recent acquisition of Jeurys Familia could mean fewer innings will be available out of the back-end of the bullpen going forward, but Trivino has worked to a 1.33 ERA and has certainly earned his keep as a reliable high-leverage option.
