Trivino (8-1) was credited with the win Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning with a strikeout against the Rangers.

Trivino sent the Rangers down in order in the eighth inning, then was the beneficiary of Oakland's ninth-inning comeback to nab the win. The recent acquisition of Jeurys Familia could mean fewer innings will be available out of the back-end of the bullpen going forward, but Trivino has worked to a 1.33 ERA and has certainly earned his keep as a reliable high-leverage option.