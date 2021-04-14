Trivino earned the save during Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks with one walk and zero strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning.

The 29-year-old issued a one-out walk to Tim Locastro, but the right-hander quickly induced a double play to close the game and notch his first save of 2021. Trivino has allowed one run on two hits with a 9:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings this season.