Trivino picked up the save Sunday against Kansas City, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Just a day after earning a two-out save, Trivino was able to pick up another one Sunday. The righty entered with a two-run cushion, but did allow two runners to get into scoring position before inducing a pop up and a strike out to get out of the jam. This was Trivino's fourth save of the season. The outing lowered his ERA to 7.17.