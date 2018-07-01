Athletics' Lou Trivino: Picks up third save Saturday
Trivino needed only three pitches to induce Yonder Alonso to hit into a double play with the bases loaded Saturday, picking up his third save of the season in a 7-2 win over Cleveland.
After Santiago Casilla gave up a hit, a hit by pitch and a walk with one out to begin the ninth inning, Trivino got the call with Blake Treinen having pitched four of the last five days and made quick work of the save situation. Treinen is in no danger of losing his grip on the closer job, but A's manager Bob Melvin is clearly comfortable turning to Trivino when he needs to in a high-leverage spot. The right-hander now boasts a 1.56 ERA and 39:13 K:BB through 34.2 innings on the year.
