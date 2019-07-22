Trivino fired two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and a walk in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

The outing was notably Trivino's first of more than one inning since May 5. Trivino went through a late-May/early-to-mid June rough patch that spiked his ERA from 2.42 to 5.01 at one point, and despite him generating a 2.70 ERA across the 10 innings covering his last 10 appearances, things haven't quite returned to normal in terms of his usage. The right-hander has only one hold over that span, and after blowing his fourth save chance of the season June 16, he hasn't been deployed in a similar high-leverage situation since. Additionally, he's been effectively bumped down a notch in the bullpen pecking order due to Liam Hendriks' emergence as a closer and Blake Treinen essentially becoming his setup man, the latter a role Trivino had filled on occasion over the last season-plus.