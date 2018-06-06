Trivino (3-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday. He struck out one.

After a near-perfect run to open his major-league career, Trivino finally showed some vulnerability Tuesday. Asked to preserve a 4-4 tie entering the bottom of the eighth, Trivino immediately faltered by allowing a leadoff 404-foot solo home run to Adrian Beltre. A Jurickson Profar walk later, it was Joey Gallo's turn to take the young right-hander deep, and his two-run homer gave the Rangers a three-run lead that proved to be the final margin of victory. The pair of round trippers were the first two surrendered by Trivino over his first 22.1 big-league innings, and the forgettable outing bumped his ERA up more than a full run, from a sparkling 0.82 to 2.01.