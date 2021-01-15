Trivino signed a one-year, $912,500 contract with Oakland on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The 29-year-old came on strong in 2020 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings. Trivino has an outside chance at the closer's role in 2021 following the departure of Liam Hendriks, though Jake Diekman is A's top internal candidate.
