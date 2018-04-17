Trivino was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Yusmeiro Petit landing on the family medical emergency list, Trivino will join the A's to offer an extra arm out of the bullpen for the time being. The 26-year-old has racked up eight strikeouts and hasn't allowed a baserunner through 4.1 scoreless innings with the Sounds so far this season. Trivino has also converted all five of his save chances at Triple-A dating back to last season, so he could be a name to keep an eye on if he's able to pitch well enough to stick with the big club.