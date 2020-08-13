Trivino, who sports an elevated 7.50 ERA over his first five appearances this season, has nevertheless impressed manager Bob Melvin with how he's looked in his last pair of outings, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "Sometimes the league catches up to you and has a really good idea what you're going to throw and when you're going to throw it, and I think that was the case at times last year with Lou," Melvin said. "I think incorporating at least three pitches in his repertoire, one a little bit slower than the fastball and the cutter is going to be beneficial for him."

Trivino struggled to a career-worst 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 2019 over 61 appearances, and due to having allowed multiple earned runs in two outings this season, he once again sports an unappealing ERA. Nevertheless, Melvin sees a more effective pitcher thus far this season, noting the right-hander's fastball is showing "good life" and that Trivino's decision to mix in more off-speed pitches is one that's paying off. The 28-year-old boasts three scoreless one-inning efforts in his other two appearances, and his 8:2 K:BB over six innings underscores that he's exhibiting better control early than during a 2019 campaign when he generated a bloated 4.7 BB/9.