Trivino picked up his sixth save of the season Saturday against the Rays after giving up one hit and one walk while fanning two across 1.1 innings.

Trivino was coming off a woeful performance in his previous outing, but he bounced back here. The 29-year-old right-hander was called upon duty in the eighth with one out and struck out Mike Brosseau to end the inning, but things got a bit more complicated in the ninth -- he loaded the bases with no outs. However, he still found a way to get the job done. Trivino is now 6-for-7 in save chances and should remain as one of the Athletics' main alternatives for the closer role.