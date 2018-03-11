Trivino was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Trivino could earn a chance to pitch in the majors if he continues to improve from last season's performance at Triple-A Nashville. Over 25 games (35 innings) Trivino recorded a 3.60 ERA and 1.26 WHIP while logging a 31:11 K:BB. He did well during his limited use this spring and gave up one run on one hit and two walks over 4.2 combined innings (four games).

