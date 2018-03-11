Athletics' Lou Trivino: Returns to Triple-A Nashville
Trivino was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Trivino could earn a chance to pitch in the majors if he continues to improve from last season's performance at Triple-A Nashville. Over 25 games (35 innings) Trivino recorded a 3.60 ERA and 1.26 WHIP while logging a 31:11 K:BB. He did well during his limited use this spring and gave up one run on one hit and two walks over 4.2 combined innings (four games).
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...