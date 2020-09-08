Trivino fired a clean ninth inning to close out a 6-0 win over the Astros on Monday.
The right-hander isn't really being utilized in too many high-leverage scenarios, but manager Bob Melvin has seemingly gotten the previously struggling right-hander back on track with the way he's deployed him. Factoring in Monday's outing, the 28-year-old now has eight straight scoreless appearances; he increasingly looks like a markedly different pitcher than the one who posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.53 WHIP last season, and that started the 2020 campaign with a 9.00 ERA across his first four appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Continues impressive rebound•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Receives encouragement from skipper•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Blown save against Angels•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Bounces back Monday•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Throwing again•
-
Athletics' Lou Trivino: Battling shoulder soreness•