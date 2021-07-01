Trivino allowed one run on three hits while striking out a batter over an inning Wednesday against the Rangers but was still able to pick up save No. 13 on the year.

Trivino entered the ninth with the tough task of sending down the Rangers' 3, 4 and 5 hitters and ran into some trouble. He started off by recording an out but then allowed a solo home run to Joey Gallo to make it a 3-1 ballgame. The next two guys up each recorded a base knock to bring the potential winning run to the plate but Trivino was able to send them down and pick up the save. The 29-year-old owns a 2.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB over 38.1 innings in his first year as the Athletics' primary closer.