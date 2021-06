Trivino earned the save over the Rockies on Saturday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he gave up one hit and struck out one.

Trivino was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead. He gave up a two-out single but nothing more to notch his eighth save. Since yielding five runs in a disastrous outing May 5, Trevino has not allowed an earned run over his subsequent nine outings covering 9.1 innings.