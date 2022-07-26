Trivino earned a save against the Astros on Monday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Trivino entered in the ninth inning with Oakland holding a three-run lead, and he gave up a one-out solo homer to Chas McCormick. Things continued to get dicey from there, as Trivino surrendered a single to two of the next three batters to allow the tying run to get on base. However, the right-hander struck out Jeremy Pena to end the game and notch his ninth save. Trivino hasn't exactly been a pillar of consistency -- he's given up five earned runs over his past 5.2 innings -- but with seven saves in eight chances since June 25, he has been able to hold on to primary closer duties for the Athletics.