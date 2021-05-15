Trivino, who fired a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Twins on Friday, has three consecutive scoreless appearances since giving up five earned runs over one-third of an inning to the Blue Jays on May 5.

Manager Bob Melvin got his part-time closer some low-leverage work in Friday's 6-1 win, giving Trivino an opportunity to build on a strong stretch of outings following his May 5 meltdown versus Toronto. The 29-year-old picked up a save and a hold in his other two trips to the mound since that appearance, and he and left-hander Jake Diekman figure to continue divvying up save chances during Trevor Rosenthal's long recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.