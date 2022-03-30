Trivino, who's fired three scoreless innings across three Cactus League appearances, should be the clear-cut closer to open the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has worked around three hits and a walk while recording six punchouts thus far, an encouraging start after he saw his strikeout rate tumble to 21.6 percent last season. Trivino recorded a career-high 22 saves last season over 26 chances and added eight holds, giving him no shortage of fantasy relevance during the most extended ninth-inning opportunity of his career. Given his experience, solid results in the role last season and the makeup of the rest of the bullpen, it appears he'll be given every opportunity to hold on to the role in 2022.