Trivino, who logged his 14th hold in a win over the Twins on Thursday by firing a scoreless inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts, owns a 1.69 ERA across his last six appearances.

There are still a couple of troublesome indicators -- Trivino's 5.76 xFIP and 3.4 BB/9 during that modest sample are two prominent examples -- but the right-hander is at least limiting the damage much more consistently of late. Trivino hasn't allowed an earned run in four straight appearances, and he's yielded just two runs overall since suffering his fifth loss and fourth blown save against the Mariners on June 16. His ERA, which was as high as 5.00 as recently as June 21, has begun a slow descent, but his current 4.50 figure and 1.53 WHIP are still both significantly higher than his respective 3.47 and 1.27 career metrics.