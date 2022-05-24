Trivino fired 1.1 perfect innings in a loss to the Mariners on Monday, recording two strikeouts.
The right-hander continues to whittle his ERA down after it had ballooned to an unwieldy 12.46 as recently as May 3, as he's now contributed scoreless appearances in five of his last six trips to the mound. Save opportunities are hard to come by on the 17-27 Athletics, which, when combined with the emergence of Dany Jimenez (eight saves) as the primary closer, has robbed Trivino of most of his fantasy value for the time being.
