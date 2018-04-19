Trivino fired three scoreless innings in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing two hits and recording four strikeouts.

Just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Trivino took the mound for the second time in as many nights and turned in a stellar long-relief effort. The 26-year-old right-hander's ability to eat up multiple innings bailed out manager Bob Melvin, who had resorted to warming up outfielder Jake Smolinski in the 14th due to the number of relievers he'd already burned through. However, he ultimately didn't have to resort to that desperate measure, as Matt Olson's game-winning single in the home half of the frame afforded Trivino a well-deserved first career victory.