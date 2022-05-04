Trivino (0-2) took the loss during Tuesday's 10-7 defeat at the hands of the Rays, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

After Tampa Bay tied the game in the top of the ninth, Trivino was brought in and got the final out of the inning. He stayed in for the 10th and permitted five Rays to reach base while recording only one out to fall in line for the loss. This was the 30-year-old's first appearance since April 16 due to a stint on the COVID-19 injured list and the rust clearly showed. As Oakland continues its youth movement, Trivino's days as the closer, or even on the team, could be numbered.