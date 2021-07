Trivino (3-4) lost Saturday's defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing one run on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in two thirds of an inning.

Trivino permitted the first two Mariners to reach base in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out before unleashing a wild pitch against Mitch Haniger that allowed the winning run to score. Though the outing resulted in a loss, Trivino's ERA is still an excellent 2.08, however his FIP is significantly higher at 3.75.