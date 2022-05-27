Trivino (1-3) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Rangers on Thursday, allowing two earned runs on two hits over one-third of an inning. He struck out one.

Trivino saw a recent strong stretch of pitching snapped with Thursday's stumble, one that saw him give up a run-scoring double to Adolis Garcia that snapped a 1-1 tie. Nathaniel Lowe subsequently drove in Garcia with a two-run home run off Sam Moll, tacking another run onto Trivino's ledger following his exit. The right-hander's rocky outing pushed his ERA back up to 7.94 after Trivino had lowered it by nearly six runs to 6.55 over the course of his previous 11 appearances.