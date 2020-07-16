Trivino (shoulder) faced hitters in a simulated game Sunday, John Hickey of SI.com reports.
Trivino reported no renewed soreness in his right shoulder coming out of the appearance, so he looks like he'll be ready to go when the Athletics open their season July 24 versus the Angels. After a tough 2019 campaign, Trivino told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday that he feels he's in terrific condition and "poised to repeat" his impressive rookie season. Trivino served as the Athletics' top setup man in 2018, logging a 2.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and an 82:31 K:BB across 74 innings.