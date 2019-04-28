Trivino (thumb) threw off the mound on Sunday and is likely to be avialable in the A's upcoming series against the Red Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Trivino has battled a thumb injury for much of the past week but it appears he still may be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. After throwing off the mound prior to Sunday's action, he hopes to be ready to return as an option out of the bullpen for the team's upcoming series against Boston, which begins Monday.