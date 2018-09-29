Athletics' Lou Trivino: Throws scoreless inning as opener
Trivino didn't factor into the decision in Friday's game against the Angels, throwing a scoreless first inning and allowing no hits or walks.
Trivino served as the opener for the Athletics on Friday, and he only needed 11 pitches to retire the three batters he faced before turning things over to Mike Fiers in the second inning. It was Trivino's first career start at the major-league level, and over the course of 73 innings so far in 2018, he owns a 8-3 record with a 2.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....