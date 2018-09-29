Trivino didn't factor into the decision in Friday's game against the Angels, throwing a scoreless first inning and allowing no hits or walks.

Trivino served as the opener for the Athletics on Friday, and he only needed 11 pitches to retire the three batters he faced before turning things over to Mike Fiers in the second inning. It was Trivino's first career start at the major-league level, and over the course of 73 innings so far in 2018, he owns a 8-3 record with a 2.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts.