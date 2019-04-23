Trivino has been unavailable to pitch the last two games because of a thumb injury and won't be available on Tuesday either, John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Trivino unable to pitch Monday night, Joakim Soria instead pitched the eighth with a 4-1 lead. Trivino has been excellent so far this season, posting a 1.42 ERA and 0.55 WHIP over 12.2 innings, striking out 16 while walking just one batter.