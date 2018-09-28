Trivino (neck) is healthy and will make a spot start Friday against Los Angeles.

Trivino was dealing with a neck issue, but he appears good to go and the Athletics will shake things up by using an opener. Mike Fiers was expected to make the start, so it's unclear if he'll be available in long relief. Trivino should pitch the customary 1-to-2 innings before handing the ball to a reliever.

More News
Our Latest Stories