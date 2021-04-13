Trivino fired a scoreless ninth inning in a 9-5 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout.

With the Athletics having doubled up what had been a two-run lead in the top half of the frame, Trivino narrowly missed out on his first save chance of the season but still succeeded in preserving the victory. The 29-year-old has one hold and a sparkling 1.17 ERA and 0.65 WHIP across 7.2 innings covering his first six appearances. He's slated to serve as the primary closer while Trevor Rosenthal progresses through a multi-month recovery from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.