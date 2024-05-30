Manager Mark Kotsay said Thursday that Erceg will be placed on the 15-day injured list due to forearm tightness, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

With a 2.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 22 innings, Erceg has emerged as a quality setup man for closer Mason Miller this season. However, a forearm injury will keep him on the shelf until at least mid-June. Austin Adams, who has also been effective so far this season, is the likely choice to take on the role of Oakland's main setup man while Erceg is sidelined.