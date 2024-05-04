Erceg picked up the save Friday against Miami. He pitched a 1.1 innings with three strikeouts, allowing one run on two hits and no walks.
In a semi-surprising development, Oakland manager Mark Kotsay allowed Erceg to collect the save Friday night instead of Mason Miller. However, Miller pitched back-to-back nights on Tuesday and Wednesday and may have required additional rest. In earning his second save, Erceg has shown to be the next reliever in line for the Athletics closer role.
