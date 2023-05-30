Erceg (1-0) got the win over Atlanta on Monday, firing three perfect innings during which he recorded four strikeouts.

The rookie southpaw got his nine outs on a relatively efficient 47 pitches and extended his scoreless streak to four appearances in the process. Monday's outing was Erceg's longest by far during his brief big-league career, one in which Martin Gallegos of MLB.com notes the left-hander flashed a fastball averaging 97.6 mph that he complemented with a biting slider and power sinker. Erceg's body of work thus far -- especially against a talented Atlanta lineup -- has undoubtedly helped him quickly earn manager Mark Kotsay's trust, with the Athletics skipper deviating from his plan to only use Erceg for one inning Monday after seeing how effective he was in that initial frame.