Erceg (2-3) took the loss against the Angels on Sunday, allowing four earned runs on two hits, a walk, a hit batsman and a wild pitch without retiring a batter.

Erceg was handed a solid 5-2 lead when he entered in the eighth, but matters unraveled for him immediately, as his final line implies. The reliever allowed all four batters he faced to reach via a pair of singles, a hit-by-pitch and a bases-loaded walk, and Scott Alexander subsequently surrendered three more runs that were charged to Erceg. The normally reliable right-hander saw a nine-appearance scoreless streak (8.2 innings) snapped with the disastrous appearance, while his ERA shot up from 2.94 to 4.01.