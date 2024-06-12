The Athletics activated Erceg (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

It wound up being just a minimum stay on the IL for Erceg, who will skip a rehab assignment and go directly back into the Athletics' bullpen. He's been terrific in relief for Oakland, collecting a 2.86 ERA and 27:8 K:BB across 22 innings as the primary setup man ahead of closer Mason Miller.