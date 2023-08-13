Erceg (2-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing a walk-off solo home run to the only batter he faced.

Although Trevor May was available after last having pitched Wednesday, manager Mark Kotsay decided to entrust Erceg with preserving a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth. That decision quickly became regrettable, as Keibert Ruiz took the first pitch he saw from Erceg to lead off the inning and sent it 391 feet into the right-field stands for a game-winning home run. It was the second straight night the Nationals had gotten to Erceg, as he'd yielded a pair of earned runs over two-thirds of an inning Friday. It's been a rough August for the right-hander overall, as he's now given up nine runs (eight earned) over four innings across six appearances while posting a 3:4 K:BB.