Erceg (forearm) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday and could complete another one Sunday, the Associated Press reports.

The right-hander has had a productive last few days on the recovery front, as he began playing catch at the beginning of the week and could wrap it up with two bullpen sessions under his belt. Erceg is expected to be evaluated after Sunday's activity, when a determination is likely to be made on whether he'll require a brief rehab assignment before activation.