Erceg (2-1) took the loss against the Twins on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks without recording an out.

Erceg's outing headed south immediately, as he allowed a walk and an infield single to load the bases before surrendering a three-run double to Alex Kirilloff that erased Minnesota's 3-2 deficit for good. After not conceding an earned run for nine consecutive appearances between June 7 and June 27, Erceg has now pitched to an abysmal 18.00 ERA and 3.33 WHIP across the six innings covering his last six trips to the mound, albeit while also recording an impressive 13 strikeouts in that span.