Luetge signed a minor-league contract with Oakland, which includes an invitation to spring training.

Luetge hasn't appeared in the major league since the 2015 season, so he's likely a long shot to crack the 25-man roster. He tossed 43 innings for Triple-A Reno in 2019, posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 46 punchouts.

