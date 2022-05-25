Barrera was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Barrera was initially slated to take a seat for the second time in the last three games Wednesday, but he'll start in right field and bat ninth after Ramon Laureano (hand) was scratched from the lineup. Barrera has gone 2-for-11 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games.