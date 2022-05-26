Barrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a stolen base in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Barrera continued to offer stellar numbers out of the bottom of the order, contributing one of three multi-hit efforts of the night for the Athletics. The 26-year-old has forged multi-hit tallies in four of the last seven games and now boasts a .333/.383/.500 slash line across 47 plate appearances.